04/22 Dot Net Weekly audio show: MLW bringing fans back and will air on Vice TV, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures and guest co-host Brian Fritz recalls auditioning for the new series, Impact Wresting Rebellion, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Brian Fritz (@brianfritz)

Jason Powell and guest Brian Fritz co-host Dot Net Weekly: MLW bringing fans back and will run on Vice TV, EC3 hospitalized, Ronda Rousey announces her pregnancy, Impact Wresting Rebellion, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures including Fritz sharing details of auditioning for the show, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk, and more (79:42)…

Click here for the April 22 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

