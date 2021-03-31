Categories

03/31 Powell's MLW Fusion audio review: Never Say Never edition with Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman for the MLW Heavyweight Championship, Daivari vs. Myron Reed, Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver, Richard Holliday and Gino Medina verbal exchange Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 14:32 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: The Never Say Never edition with Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman for the MLW Heavyweight Championship, Daivari vs. Myron Reed, Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver, a Richard Holliday and Gino Medina verbal exchange, and more (14:32)…

Click here for the March 31 MLW Fusion audio review.

