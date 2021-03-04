What's happening...

03/04 Dot Net Weekly audio show: NXT reportedly moving to Tuesdays, the NWA’s return, the death of Jim Crockett Jr., Marty Scurll’s NJPW Strong appearance pulled, AEW Revolution predictions, NXT and AEW Dynamite television talk

March 4, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: NXT reportedly moving to Tuesdays, the death of Jim Crockett Jr., the NWA’s return, Marty Scurll’s NJPW Strong appearance pulled, AEW Revolution predictions, NXT and AEW Dynamite television talk, and more (91:47)…

Click here for the March 4 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

