02/25 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match, MSK video package, Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match, MSK video package, Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro, and more (45:59)…

Click here for the February 25 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/