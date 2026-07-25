Wrestling Revolver “Silence of the Slams” results (7/24): Vetter’s review of Joseph Sawyer (f/k/a Joe Gacy) vs. Rich Swann, a top AEW star accepts an open challenge

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Silence of the Slams”

Nashville, Tennessee, at the Troubadour

Streamed live July 24, 2026, on @PWRevolver on YouTube

Bork Torkleson and Carmen Michael provided commentary. This is Revolver’s Tennessee debut. This is a large tavern, and the crowd was 250, but it was packed. The lighting and sound are good.

I have NOT seen any results. Heck, I don’t know the lineup. I only know that the former Joe Gacy is in the main event.

1. Ace Austin vs. Gringo Loco vs. BDE vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy). They all traded rollups early on. BDE hit a flip dive to the floor on Austin at 2:00. Meanwhile, Chambers hit a back suplex on Loco, posed, and was booed. BDE hit a dive through the ropes. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor on all three opponents, and he popped to his feet. He threw BD into the ring and got a nearfall at 3:30. BDE hit a springboard crossbody block and a dropkick on Loco. Ace hit a back suplex on Chambers, then a leg drop, at 5:30.

Ace got both BD and Chambers across his shoulder, did a deep squat, then hit the double Samoan Drop! Nice! Loco hit a faceplant on Ace. Kayla snuck into the ring, but Loco saw her. He traded punches with Chambers. Kayla hit a huracanrana on Loco. (No DQ in a four-way!) Chambers nailed a leaping piledriver on Loco for the pin. Loud boos for that finish. Looking at my stopwatch, I can’t believe the match was that short, too.

Damian Chambers defeated Gringo Loco, BDE and Ace Austin at 7:40.

* Joe Alonzo came to the ring and was immediately booed. He complained that he drove all the way from Chicago, only to be told he doesn’t have a match upon arrival. He made an open challenge. The crowd popped as some familiar-but-generic rock music played, and out of the back came JON MOXLEY! Needless to say, the crowd popped for his appearance.

2. Jon Moxley vs. Joe Alonzo. Jon immediately punched him and threw him to the floor, and we got a bell! Jon ripped off his white T-shirt, rolled to the floor, and hit some punches. They looped the ring. They got into the ring, where Jon hit repeated punches in the corner, then bit Alonzo’s forehead! Joe hit a chop! He hit a few more, but Moxley just absorbed them. Jon returned fire with some loud chops. Alonzo hit his springboard axe handle and some stomps on Moxley at 3:00. Alonzo tied up Moxley’s arms and planted his knee in Moxley’s spine.

Moxley went for a rear-naked choke at 5:00, but Joe escaped. Jon hit some punches. He hit a hard clothesline, then another one that sent Joe to the floor. They again brawled at ringside and quickly got back into the ring. Moxley set up for the Death Rider double-arm DDT, but Alonzo escaped. Joe hit a Rollins-style Stomp to the back of Moxley’s head at 7:00. LOUD boos for that! Alonzo charged, but Jon caught him and hit two consecutive Death Riders for the pin. A fun, unexpected treat, and I don’t think a single person cared that Moxley never even took a back bump.

Jon Moxley defeated Joe Alonzo at 7:47.

3. Jonathan Gresham and Adam Priest vs. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas. “Top Team” is Georgia-based, but they’ve competed up and down the East Coast, and they teamed at the ROH tapings last Monday. Priest and Yaki opened; to my surprise, they’ve only shared the ring five times before, with a 1-1 record in singles matches, according to cagematch.net. Jay Lucas and Gresham tied up at 2:00. The commentators talked about how both of these guys are in a “Royal Rambo” at the next Produce show. (I love the collaboration we’ve seen recently on the indy scene.)

Gresham applied a headlock and threw Lucas around the ring. Jon clasped his hands behind his back and let Lucas chop him. Gresham responded with a groin-tap. Priest jumped back in at 5:30, and he tied up Lucas on the mat. Yaki got a hot tag at 8:30, and he hit a tornado DDT on Priest, then a twisting Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, but Gresham made the save. Yaki and Gresham traded chops and forearm strikes. Gresham hit a running forearm strike. Priest hit a running clothesline.

Yaki hit a second-rope superplex, and Lucas immediately hit a Swanton Bomb on Priest for a nearfall at 11:00, and we got a ‘This is awesome!” chant. Yaki hit a flip dive to the floor on Gresham. Lucas hit a Tombstone Piledriver in the ring on Priest. Priest slammed Lucas across the top turnbuckle, and he locked in a half-crab and cranked back. Gresham tied Yaki in an Octopus Stretch so he couldn’t make the save! Lucas eventually had to tap out. That’s my sort of tag match!

Jonathan Gresham and Adam Priest defeated “Top Team” Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki at 12:52.

4. “Dreadknot” Madman Fulton vs. Jeffrey John vs. Jake Painter vs. Troy Parker vs. Cole Radrick vs. Juni Underwood vs. Donovan Marcellus vs. Bigg Pound in an “open invite scramble.” I’ve seen Parker in CZW. Marcellus is a scrawny lackey of Joe Alonzo when they are in AAW; I believe this is his Revolver debut. My first time seeing Radrick this year, as he recently returned from an injury. Dreadknot and Parker shoved each other at the bell. Dreadknot grabbed Painter and hit a chokeslam. Dreadknot and Parker traded punches. Bigg Pound (stupidly!) got between them. He spit on Dreadknot! Dreadknot was dragged to the floor.

Pound hit a Black Hole Slam on Parker. Juni hit a spinebuster on Painter at 2:00. Cole hit a gutbuster over his knee on Juni, and the commentators talked about Cole’s return from ACL surgery. Jeffrey hit some punches on Donovan, then a plancha to the floor. Cole dove through the ropes. Juni hit a corner splash to the floor. Troy hit a dive to the floor at 3:30. Pound and Dreadknot fought in the ring, and Dreadknot hit a springboard flip dive onto everyone else on the floor! Only Bigg Pound was in the ring. He teased a dive but pulled up. He stepped onto the apron and splashed onto everyone on the floor.

Pound and Marcellus fought on the ropes. Cole jumped in there and hit some punches. Dreadknot and Parker hit stereo standing powerbombs at 6:30. We had a massive Tower of Doom spot out of the corner, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Painter wrapped a chain around his fist, but Jeffrey John clotheslined him. Marcellus hit a superkick. Cole hit a clothesline on Marcellus. Juni and Parker swung chairs at each other. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head, then stereo Mafia Kicks and were both down.

Dreadknot and Pound hit stereo frog splashes for nearfalls at 8:30. Donovan hit a superkick. Cole hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. Paniter hit a Homicide-style Backslide Driver. John hit a flying stunner. A door was slid into the ring. We suddenly could see Ace Austin watching the match by the entrance. The commentators agreed he was scouting the winner. Pound ran but crashed through a door in the corner. Four guys went through a door in another corner. Juni hit a superkick on Painter. Donovan set up a door bridge, but Painter struck him with the chain-wrapped punch. Juni hit a second-rope twisting splash, dropping Painter through the door bridge and scoring the pin! Fun action.

Juni Underwood defeated “Dreadknot” Madman Fulton, Jeffrey John, Jake Painter, Troy Parker, Cole Radrick, Donovan Marcellus, and Bigg Pound in an “open invite scramble” at 12:23.

* Ace Austin got in the ring and whispered something to Juni, which made Underwood smile. What was said there?

* A video played. It was Myron Reed and Killer Kelly from their home. They were dressed up in nice outfits, like they were going to a dinner party. Kelly had her hair up in a bun and was nearly unrecognizable. They then aired a video where Myron and Kelly were dressed as Mance Warner and Steph De Lander , and it made fun of them as a trailer trash couple. Pretty funny stuff, actually.

5. Myron Reed and Killer Kelly vs. Mance Warner and Steph De Lander. This apparently is SDL’s Revolver debut. The men opened. Mance backed him into a corner and hit some chops, then a series of punches. Kelly ran across the ring and hit a cheap shot on Steph at 2:00. Myron hit a springboard dropkick on Mance for a nearfall. Steph tagged in and she splashed onto Myron in the corner, then hit a big boot and a Helluva Kick, then a suplex out of the corner for a nearfall. Mance tagged back in at 4:00. Steph hit a Sidewalk Slam, and she paused to kiss Mance. Mance grabbed a chair and struck Myron. The ref called for the bell at 4:36! Phil Stamper came out of the back and restarted the match as a no-DQ Nashville street fight!

We got a bell, and we’re back underway! All four fought on the floor, as the women brawled with each other. Mance set up a door against the ring. A door bridge was also set up on the floor. Mance accidentally chopped the ring post. Myron punched Steph in the forehead. The women got back into the ring at 7:30. Myron hit a chop block on Steph, then he dropped Kelly leg-first across Steph’s neck, and Kelly got a nearfall. They fought again to the floor, and Steph rolled under the ring. In the ring, Mance hit a falling headbutt to Myron’s groin at 9:30. “Good thing they already have kids,” a commentator quipped.

All four fought in the ring. The women chokeslammed the men onto open chairs at 10:30, and the ladies got stereo nearfalls. All four traded punches. Mance and SDL hit bionic elbows to the top of heads. Two doors were pushed into the ring. Myron placed Mance’s feet on the ropes and hit a DDT. Steph hit a faceplant on Myron. Kelly hit a DVD on Steph, slamming her through a door for a nearfall at 13:00. Kelly got Mance on her shoulders and hit a DVD on him, too. Myron hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall, but SDL made the save.

Myron hit an enzuigiri on Steph, but Mance immediately speared Myron through a door in the corner! Kelly was setting up for a low blow, but Mance saw her. He took her onto the apron and set up for a piledriver. However, Myron hit the Flame On leaping stunner over the top rope, dragging Mance to the floor at 15:30. In the ring, Kelly got a rollup on SDL for a nearfall. Steph went for a cover on Kelly. However, Myron jumped in the ring, rolled up Steph, and scored the pin!

Myron Reed and Killer Kelly defeated Mance Warner and Steph De Lander at 16:05.

* The intermission match was Lio Rush vs. Damian Chambers from a recent show. Every indy should be following the Revolver model of showing a match (if they take an intermission, of course!) Intermission went a full 25 minutes, which is just too long!

6. Billie Starkz vs. Amazonga (w/Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds). Again, Amazonga is somewhat like Fallah Bahh — he has a really wide body. She offered a handshake, but he pushed her to the mat. She got up and hit a forearm strike; he dropped Billie with a chop. Billie stood up and put her hair up; she’s ready for a fight now! She hit a DDT onto the ring apron at 1:30. She went for a top-rope crossbody block, but he caught her and hit a fallaway slam, sending her rolling to the floor! Amazonga whipped Starkz face-first into the ring post.

Amazonga slammed her onto the ring apron at 3:00 and was booed. In the ring, Amazonga hit a splash into the corner, then another one! He missed a top-rope frog splash. Billie jumped on his back and applied a sleeper, and Amazonga dropped to a knee at 5:00. However, he got up and ran her back-first into the turnbuckles, but she kept the hold locked in! He slammed her again into the turnbuckles, then flipped her to the mat.

Billie got up and unloaded some forearm strikes, so Amazonga scooped her up and hit a pair of bodyslams. Amazonga tied her in the Tree of Woe and hit a flying headbutt to the ribs for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a flying clothesline for a nearfall. Billie hit a top-rope crossbody block. She hit a Lungblower to his face, then the top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. She hit a spin kick to his head, but Amazonga hit another decapitating clothesline. Billie hit a huracanrana out of nowhere for the pin! A fun match.

Billie Starkz defeated Amazonga at 10:34.

* Amazonga attacked her after the match, and he nailed a top-rope frog splash on her! The crowd loudly booed this assault.

7. “Tye or Die” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds vs. “The Algorithm” Crash Jaxon and Brent Oakley vs. “Alpha Sig” Dick Meyers and KC Jacobs vs. “The Production” Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette in a four-way for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. Several guys dove onto The Algorithm as they approached the ring, and we’re underway! Crash and Derek — both really big, thick guys — traded blows in the ring. Alpha Sig got in and beat up former teammate Oakley. Tye or Dye tied Jacobs in the Tree of Woe at 3:30 and hit some kicks on him. Jaxon hit a big splash in the corner on Dick Meyers.

Matthias (who just announced he will get a WWE tryout at Summer Slam!) hopped in and beat down Meyers. Katie got in and hit some shoulder tackles at 5:30. She hit a double German Suplex, and she was fired up! Oakley hit a low blow on Katie, which of course she no-sold. She hit a Thesz Press and repeatedly punched Brent, and she hit a low blow, then a piledriver! Crash jumped in and hit a headbutt that dropped Arquette. Dillinger hit a Bubba Bomb move on Crash.

Dick hit a bulldog. KJ Reynolds hit a top-rope crossbody block. Jacobs and Reynolds fought onto the stage, then got onto a ‘roof’ that lines the saloon walls! Jacobs flipped Reynolds onto everyone on the floor, then Jacobs dove off the roof (maybe 15 feet up) and landed on everyone. Everyone was brawling on the floor. Oakley slammed Meyer onto the stage at 10:30. In the ring, The Production were beating up Tye or Dye. Katie flipped the massive Dillinger onto them for a nearfall. Amazonga appeared and struck Dillinger with one of the tag team titles. Matthias hit a top-rope flying elbow drop for the pin! A messy brawl, but the crowd was into it.

“Tye or Die” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds defeated “The Algorithm” Crash Jaxon and Brent Oakley, “Alpha Sig” Dick Meyers and KC Jacobs, and “The Production” Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette in a four-way to retain the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 12:31.

8. Joseph Sawyer vs. Rich Swann. Again, Sawyer is the new ring name for Joe Gacy. The bell rang, and they shook hands. Sawyer hit a Mafia Kick and a DVD for a nearfall at 1:30! Swann went for a rolling cannonball off the apron, but Sawyer moved, and Swann crashed to the hardwood floor! They brawled on the floor, with Sawyer in charge. Sawyer pulled a door from under the ring at 5:00, and he made a door bridge. He hip-tossed Swann onto the door bridge. They brawled up onto the stage. Swann hit a crossbody block from the stage (maybe four feet up) onto Sawyer.

In the ring, Sawyer hit a Saito Suplex at 7:00. He tied up Rich on the mat and cranked back on his neck and was in charge. Sawyer hit a series of crossface elbow strikes and got a nearfall at 8:30. Swann finally hit a rolling, kip-up clothesline at 10:00 and the crowd rallied for him. Rich got up and hit a series of jab punches, then a spin kick to the ear and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Sawyer hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Sawyer set up for a Sister Abigail! However, Swann escaped and hit a Lethal Injection at 12:00.

They brawled back to the floor. In the ring, Sawyer came off the top rope, but Swann caught him with a superkick, and they were both down. Swann went for a second Lethal Injection, but Sawyer blocked it. Sawyer hit a handspring-back-clothesline for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 15:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Sawyer bent over backwards in the corner (like Wyatt would), then hit the Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for the pin. What a fun match. A great return to the indy scene for Joseph Sawyer, too.

Joseph Sawyer defeated Rich Swann at 16:08.

* Sawyer took the mic, and he helped Swann to his feet. He thanked the fans for coming out and supporting the show tonight. He said that he and Swann go back for years, and Rich was the guy he wanted his first match back with. The crowd chanted, “Both these guys!” Swann got on the mic and said, “Joe Gacy is dead, and Joseph Sawyer lives.”

Final Thoughts: I really liked this venue and the whole environment. When the show started, I initially thought this was the venue that Pro Wrestling Symphony uses, as it has a similar look, but it’s not the same building. This was a really good atmosphere for a show.

I’ll go with the main event for best match, and it will be interesting to see where Sawyer goes next. The Priest/Gresham tag earns second place, with the mixed tag taking third. The Moxley surprise was fun. The intergender action worked for me. The four-way tag match was a bit messy, but the crowd loved the chaos. (You still can’t convince me that Oakley or the Alpha Sig guys are any good in the ring.)

So, no new faces on the show — everyone here is a Revolver regular or known on the indy scene. I’ll reiterate that Wrestling Revolver is among the promotions that left Triller+, and this show is free on YouTube and well worth checking out.