AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s Redemption go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Thekla and Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale and Maya World

-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Dalton Castle, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum for the AEW Trios Titles

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta

-Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the AEW International Championship

-Lio Rush vs. El Clon in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the AEW International Championship

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zachary Wentz

-Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson vs. Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal, and Dante Martin

-CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone in action

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The AEW Redemption countdown special will air after Collision. Don Murphy and Will Pruett have the night off, so my review will be available either while or after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).