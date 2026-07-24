WWE SummerSlam lineup: The updated card, including a match announced after Smackdown, for the two-night stadium event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. one wrestler TBD in a five-way ladder match to become the Interim WWE Women’s Champion

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the U.S. Championship

-Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

-Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship

-LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match

-“Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid vs. Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and Paige in a six-woman tag

-Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

Powell’s POV: The U.S. Title match was made following a post-SmackDown angle in which Baron Corbin attacked Trick Williams. The final ladder match qualifier will be Lash Legend vs. Giulia. There’s still no word on the night one and night two lineups, other than Darius Rucker will perform the national anthem on Sunday (I won’t confirm nor deny that I am in negotiations to perform the anthem on Saturday). WrestleTix reported on Tuesday that 29,170 tickets have been distributed for night one, while 26,811 have been distributed for night two as of Monday. Join me for my live review of both nights of SummerSlam at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews each night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).