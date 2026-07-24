WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll results for the best match and overall show grade

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The July 18, 2026, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special received a B grade from 27 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. C finished second with 24 percent. D was a close third with 21 percent.

-57 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley finished second with 24 percent.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show D grades during our same-night audio review. We agree with the readers regarding the best matches. The May 23, 2026, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special finished with B as the top grade from 37 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.