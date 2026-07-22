AEW Dynamite and a Collision taping in Nashville, last week’s AEW tV grades, Shawn Michaels, JDC, Kenny King, Akira Tozawa, Thunder Rosa, Blake Christian, Fabulous Moolah, Hiro Matsuda, David Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The show features Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and the show’s final push for Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Nashville. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-I filled in for Will Pruett and gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B grade during our weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shawn Michaels (Michael Shawn Hickenbottom) is 61.

-“JDC” Johnny Dango Curtis (Curtis Hussey) is 45. He worked as Fandango and Johnny Curtis in WWE.

-Kenny King (Kenny Layne) is 45.

-Akira Tozawa is 41.

-Thunder Rosa (Melissa Cervantes) is 40.

-Blake Christian is 29.

-The late Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) was born on July 22, 1923. She died on November 2, 2007, at age 84.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) was born on July 22, 1937. He died at age 62 on November 27, 1999, following a battle with prostate cancer.

-The late David Von Erich (David Adkisson) was born on July 22, 1958. He died in Japan on February 10, 1984.