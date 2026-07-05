WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “The Bodacious Belly Boys of LFG.” The preview reads: “Sirena Linton returns from her first live event tour to take on a dominant PJ Vasa, while Braxton Cole fights agility with ingenuity in a match with Jaime Garcia.”

-One new episode of WWE’s Greatest Moments will air on A&E starting at 10:34CT/11:34ET. The 30-minute episode focuses on Stephanie McMahon.

Powell’s POV: WWE Greatest Moments reruns start at 3CT/4ET. In order, the reruns feature Celebrities of the 80s, Survivor Series in the 2000s, Undertaker, WrestleMania 2010, Championship Matches of the 90s, WrestleMania in 2000s, DX, Jake Roberts, Smackdown: The First Decade, CM Punk, Shocking Moments of the 80s, Royal Rumble in 2000s. Additional WWE Greatest Moments reruns air after LFG starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET with a Triple H episode followed by a Stephanie McMahon episode.