AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide results (7/4): Vetter’s review of El Fiscal vs. Abismo Negro Jr., Flammer vs. Lady Shani, a three-way tag team match

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide (Episode 25)

Merida, Mexico, at Foro GNP Seguro

Streamed live on July 4, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio, and JBL provided commentary. The production is good.

* Rey Mystero headed to the ring to open the show — he was there in person! There were English subtitles. Rey said AAA has been the destination for wrestling’s biggest stars. As general manager, it’s an honor for him to represent the lucha libre culture. He introduced a former WWE champion … Damian Priest! Damian also spoke in Spanish, listing off some of his former title reigns. He’s faced the best in the world and beaten them … but he’s never been in AAA. “I came to dominate AAA,” he said. He made it clear that anyone who holds a title belt is going to get to know him. A good segment, but I always cringe a bit when someone acknowledges they’ve been wrestling for 20 years. Do you really want to call attention to the fact that you’re in your early 40s?

* Rey was ‘magically’ already in the booth for the first match! How did he get there so quickly?

1. Lady Shani vs. Flammer (w/Maravilla, La Hiedra). Shani wore purple, while Flammer wore green. It appears this is a non-title match. Standing switches to open, and they shoved each other. JBL asked Rey when AAA will get Bad Bunny; Rey said he’s working on it. Flammer repeatedly stomped on Shani’s chest in the corner at 4:00 and was in charge. Shani hopped on Flammer’s back and applied a sleeper, but Flammer easily escaped.

Shani hit an armdrag into the corner and a running Facewash Kick at 5:30. She applied a sleeper on the mat, then rolled Flammer around the mat and got a nearfall at 7:00. Flammer hit a double stomp to the chest and got a nearfall. She rolled to the floor and grabbed her title belt! She brought it into the ring, but La Catalina appeared and took it. Shani immediately hit a Lungblower to the back, then an Iconoclasm from the corner for the pin! Corey stressed that Shani just beat the champion!

Lady Shani defeated Flammer at 8:54.

* New footage aired from last week, as we saw Pagano loaded into an ambulance. Psycho Clown was upset at himself for doubting Pagano. He vowed that the Psycho Circus would find who attacked him.

* El Grande Americano footage aired again. They are clearly so proud of that match and the entire segment; they are going to keep playing videos. We then saw the video of Perros Del Mal arriving and beating up El Grande Americano. Grande Americano then spoke backstage, looking directly in the camera, and he challenged Perros Del Mal to come and fight him next week. Ludvig’s Spanish is rather flawless.)

2. La Parka and Mr. Iguana vs. Drago and Dinamico vs. “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra De Oro. Iguana and Plata (silver mask and tie) opened. Plata offered to buy the toy iguana, and that got booed. Iguana hit a huracanrana. Drago made a blind tag in. (Four guys were on the aprons.) Drago and Plata traded quick offense. Oro (gold mask and tie) jumped in and hit a dropkick. Dinamico jumped in at 2:00 and traded offense with Oro.

La Parka entered to a huge pop. Dinamico hit a frog splash. La Parka hit a backbreaker over his knee on Dinamico, then a German Suplex. Money Machine hit some quick team offense on La Parka. Drago hit a shotgun dropkick at 4:00. Drago hit an insane top-rope Shooting Star Press to the floor! “Did you see that hang time?” Mysterio asked. La Parka hit a cool armdrag on Dinamico to the floor. “They are just making stuff up!” JBL said with a laugh.

In the ring, Drago hit a crossbody block on Mr. Iguana, then an enzuigiri. Money Machine hit some more quick offense on Iguana. Dinamico hit a springboard crossbody block to the floor on Money Machine. Iguana hit a huracanrana to the floor. In the ring, Drago hit a tornado DDT on La Parka. He went for a frog splash, but La Parka caught his head and hit a stunner. La Parka hit his twisting suplex on Drago for the pin. What a sprint!

La Parka and Mr. Iguana defeated Drago and Dinamico and “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra De Oro at 6:56.

* A commercial aired for the AAA show and NXT Heatwave, which will both air on Aug. 30 from Texas.

* Some old footage aired inside a six-sided cage. The Spanish commentary played, so I’m not sure why they aired this.

* Rey Mysterio was interviewed backstage by the off-screen reporters. Rey said Damián Priest grew up watching lucha libre. Another reporter asked about what Rey expects from Perros Del Mal next week. Rey said both Priest and Dominik Mysterio will be at the show next week. Rey listed off some of the upcoming AAA show dates.

3. Abismo Negro vs. El Fiscal. Fiscal wore dark blue and gold with a gold mask. He came out second, ran into the ring, and they immediately began brawling. Negro wore all black. Fiscal hit a Lungblower to the back. Negro hit some punches and a suplex for a nearfall at 1:00. Fiscal clotheslined him to the floor, then dove through the ropes onto him. Negro bodyslammed Fiscal onto the thin mats on the floor.

Back in the ring, Fiscal missed a top-rope move. Negro crashed shoulder-first into the corner. They hit stereo clotheslines at 4:00 and were both down. Karmen Petrovik strolled to ringside. The four male members of Perros Del Mal (Berto, Angel, Daga, and Bronco Nima) jumped in the ring and beat up El Fiscal. The men held Fiscal in place as Karmen hit a running kick to Fiscal’s head. The heels all stood over Fiscal’s fallen body.

El Fiscal vs. Abismo Negro went to a no contest due to outside interference at 4:21.

Final Thoughts: A solid episode. The three-way tag match was a fun sprint. While I enjoy the action, never once did I consider that either of the other two teams would win. Even as Money Machine hit some team moves, and JBL pondered what they needed to do to get to the next level, I never once considered the possibility that they might win here. Point being, I’d like to be surprised. The other two matches were alright. The main event was just getting started when the Perros Del Mal attacked.

Damian’s appearance worked for this crowd. I had somehow convinced myself it was going to be someone not presently on the roster. (Will the Mexican crowd accept Priest as a babyface although he’s from Puerto Rico, not Mexico? I really don’t know if that’s a factor or not here.) Also, just one of those things … Priest’s spoken Spanish is just a bit slower, to the point my brain can register and translate it. When Spanish is spoken too quickly, it’s a blur to me and my mind can’t comprehend it. Anyhow, this is free on YouTube, and the middle match is the one to catch if you are looking for some fun lucha action.