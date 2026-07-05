4th Rope Wrestling “Heels Have Eyes 11 Philly” results: Vetter’s review of Zilla Fatu vs. Cha Cha Charlie for the Fourth Rope Title, Rhio vs. Masha Slamovich for the Fourth Rope Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

4th Rope Wrestling “Heels Have Eyes 11 Philly”

March 21, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena

Released July 2, 2026, on YouTube.com



Despite taking place just over three months ago, this show was just released this week on YouTube. (And I don’t think it has been available for viewing on any other platform; I see that no one ever sent in results from this show to cagematch.net.) This looks no different than any other show held in the former ECW Arena. Lighting is good, and the crowd was hot. It appears to be at capacity. (In the second match, the commentators said it was a sellout.) I didn’t catch the name of the main commentator, but Ernest Miller provided color commentary.

* Fourth Rope Wrestling is a celebration of wrestling, hip-hop, and the culture. This video stream is 3.5 hours, but the final hour is a concert that I skipped.

* General manager MVP came to the ring in a suit and holding his cane. He talked about the history of this building. He got the crowd fired up.

* Backstage, Starboy Charlie spoke about making his Fourth Rope debut.

1. “Real1” (Enzo Amore) vs. Starboy Charlie for the Fourth Rope Flyweight Title. The 76ers marching drum band escorted Charlie to the ring. Cool! They ran the ropes, and Real1 rolled to the floor to stall. Back in the ring, Charlie hit a dropkick and an enzuigiri. He nailed a superkick for a nearfall at 1:30. Real1 hit some punches, but Charlie hit another superkick. Starboy hit a baseball slide dropkick and an Asai Moonsault. They fought to the floor, where Real1 crotched him across the guardrail, then he hit a running Razor’s Edge into the ring post at 4:00! Ouch!

Charlie barely got into the ring before a count-out, but Real1 immediately tied him in the Tree of Woe. Real1 hit a diving forearm strike to Charlie’s exposed chest. He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 6:00. They fought on the ropes; Real1 wanted to hit another Razor’s Edge, but Charlie hit a huracanrana, then a mid-ring Sliced Bread at 8:00. He nailed the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash) for a nearfall, then a spin kick to the head, and another. He went for the Shooting Starboy Press, but Real1 caught Charlie’s head for a stunner. Real1 immediately hit an Eat D’Feat for the pin. Good action, topping my expectations.

Real1 defeated Starboy Charlie to retain the Fourth Rope Flyweight Title at 8:53.

* Outside, “5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie boasted about being New Yorkers and that they dislike these Philadelphia fans.

2. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie. The Infantry brought their ROH Six-Man Tag belts with them to the ring. 5150 came out second, charged into the ring, and all four immediately brawled. The ref called for the bell at 00:18 to make the match official. Bravo hit a Michinoku Driver on Danny. Those two traded chops in the corner. Bravo tied him in the Tree of Woe and repeatedly punched Danny. 5150’s manager reached into the ring and tripped Dean at 3:00. It allowed 5150 to hit some quick team moves on Bravo.

Boogie hit a running Blockbuster. The manager choked Dean in the ropes. Boogie grounded Dean in a sleeper. He hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:30. Boogie pulled Bravo off the apron and stomped on him. Dean threw Danny into the guardrails, and suddenly everyone was down. In the ring, Dean hit a DDT on Danny. Bravo got the hot tag, and he hit some forearm strikes on Boogie, then a running neckbreaker at 8:00, and he was fired up. Bravo hit a leaping Flatliner on Limelight for a nearfall.

Boogie hit a hard clothesline on Dean. Boogie hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Danny hit a superkick as Boogie also was hitting a piledriver on Bravo, getting a nearfall, and all four were down at 10:00. They all got up and traded clotheslines. Dean hit a stunner on Danny. Boogie hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Dean. Danny hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Bravo for a nearfall. Nice! Dean hit a neckbreaker on Danny, and Bravo made the cover for the pin. Fun action.

“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo defeated “5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie at 11:24/official time of 11:06.

* Backstage, The Infantry boasted about their win. They now want to face the Hardy Brothers for the tag titles. (Well, in today’s wrestling environment, that isn’t happening!)

3. Gino Medina vs. Ninja Mack. Medina wore a scary mask to the ring, but he removed it once he got in the ring. Mack wore all black gear today. Basic action early on. They locked up, and Medina is taller. (I think Mack is maybe 5’3″). Mack went for a huracanrana, but Medina landed on his feet. Same thing, as Medina went for a headscissors, but Mack completed a mid-air flip and landed on his feet in a ninja pose, and the crowd popped. They fought to the floor at 3:00.

Medina got a nearfall in the ring, and he tugged at Mack’s mask. Gino hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Mack hit a running back elbow, then the triple backflip Sasuke Special dive to the floor at 5:30, rightfully earning a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Mack missed a frog splash. Medina hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. He hit a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 7:00, and the crowd rallied for Mack. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Medina hit an enzuigiri. Mack hit his own spin kick, and they were both down at 8:30.

They went back to the floor and brawled down the aisle towards the entrance ramp. Mack did four back flips. (He tried to hit a stunner, but they didn’t quite land it.) Medina hit a Tombstone Piledriver onto the cement floor at 10:00. Medina threw him into the ring, put his feet on the ropes for added leverage, and got a nearfall. Gino again ripped at the mask and got booed some more. Mack nailed a top-rope Phoenix Splash Senton for the pin. Awesome move.

Ninja Mack defeated Gino Medina at 11:23.

* Mara Sade was getting ready in the locker room. She’s confident she’s winning her match tonight.

4. Tiara James vs. Zamaya vs. Alexis Littlefoot vs. Mara Sade in a four-way elimination match. I wrote their names in order of appearance. Tiara came out first, got on the mic, and ripped the crowd. They all brawled at the bell; no tags in this one. Mara knocked Alexis down with a shoulder tackle, then a senton. Mara and Tiara worked together to hit some strikes on Zamaya. Alexis hit a second-rope crossbody block on Mara and Tiara for a nearfall. Alexis hit an Axe Kick to the back of Tiara’s neck for a nearfall at 2:30.

James hit a running knee on Alexis, then a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Zamaya dropped Tiara with a clothesline at 4:00. The commentators indicated Mara had a ‘wardrobe malfunction.’ Mara re-emerged wearing a thick black sweater. They did a Tower of Doom spot with all four down. Zamaya, who was on the bottom of the tower, tried a pinfall on each opponent at 5:30.

Alexis hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. (I literally just heard a commentator for the first time say this is an elimination match.) Tiara hit a powerbomb on Littlefoot for a pin at 6:43. However, Zamaya hit a spear to pin Tiara at 7:07. Mara kicked Zamaya in the stomach and hit a top-rope moonsault for the pin. Good for them for rolling through the punches of a wardrobe malfunction and holding this together.

Mara Sade defeated Zamaya, Tiara James and Alexis Littlefoot at 7:24.

* Outside, Josh Bishop said he’s the toughest guy you’ve ever met, and he’s taking out Krule tonight!

5. Josh Bishop vs. Krule in a hardcore match. Weapons were placed at ringside before the match. Bishop charged at him, but Krule grabbed him by the throat. Bishop hit some chops that Krule no-sold. Bishop hit a suplex, but Krule sat up and got up. Krule clocked him over the head with a garbage can lid. He hit another. Josh was bleeding from the forehead, and Krule punched at the cut. They brawled to the floor at 3:30. Krule rubbed a barbed-wire kendo stick over the forehead, earning a “you sick f—!” chant.

They took turns whacking each other with weapons and finally got back into the ring at 6:00. Krule clocked him with a chair. Josh hit some chairshots to the back and a spinebuster for a nearfall at 8:00. Josh dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat, earning another “You sick f—!” chant. Krule slammed Josh onto the thumbtacks twice and got a nearfall at 9:30. Bishop speared Krule through a door in one corner, but Krule hopped up and hip-tossed Bishop into another door at 11:30. They brawled back to the floor and over by a door bridge on the entrance ramp. Bishop dropped Krule stomach-first onto the doaor bridge and got the pin. The crowd loved this.

Josh Bishop defeated Krule at 13:14.

* Outside, Cha Cha Charlie was fired up, saying his match against Zilla is the biggest of his career!

* Joe Alonzo came to the ring and the crowd immediately booed him.

6. Joe Alonzo vs. Oni King. Again, Oni looks a lot like present-day Jay Lethal. A hip-hop artist sang Oni to the ring. We got the bell, but then Alonzo got on the mic to cut a heel promo. Oni hit some roundhouse kicks. Alonzo kicked out Oni’s legs, stomped on him, and posed for boos. Joe hit a dropkick into the corner and a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:30. Oni hit a helluva kick for a nearfall. Oni hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00. Alonzo hit a superkick. Oni dropped him stomach-first. Joe pushed the ref for a distraction, hit a low-blow punt kick on King, and pinned him. Meh.

Joe Alonzo defeated Oni King at 6:55.

* Alonzo forced the ring announcer to call Joe “the king of New York,” drawing massive boos. Joe cut another heel promo. He’s tired of not being appreciated! Smoke DZA , who is a co-GM figure, came out. The lights went out, and some strange music played. It’s Sandman! He headed to the ring to a generic guitar track. (Wait, does everyone else pay Metallica for copyright? I kind of doubt it!) Well, this pre-dates his retirement loss to the Invisible Man in Las Vegas by a few weeks.

Sandman got in the ring, but Joe immediately rolled to the floor and tried to leave. He pie-faced Smoke DZA. Of course, Smoke DZA grabbed Alonzo and threw him into the ring. Sandman struck Alonzo with a kendo stick. We got a “one more time!” chant, so Smoke DZA threw him back into the ring so Sandman could crack Joe over the head with the kendo stick. A crowd-pleasing segment.

* Masha Slamovich was interviewed backstage. Her game plan? “Whooping ass and taking titles,” she said.

7. Rhio vs. Masha Slamovich for the Fourth Rope Women’s Title. I see Masha has wrestled a few times recently in Japan, but she’s been largely inactive this year after some allegations were made against her. (Go read about them elsewhere; I’m not rehashing this.) I know Rhio had a WWE tryout in the UK last year; she might be the top unsigned England-based talent. They circled each other before locking up. Rhio applied a headlock and dragged Masha to the mat. They got up and traded forearm strikes at 2:00.

Masha hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Rhio hit a twisting brainbuster for a nearfall at 6:00. Rhio hit some clotheslines and an enzuigiri, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Rhio nailed a Samoa Joe-style Muscle Buster for a nearfall at 9:30. Masha hit a back-body drop and a spin kick to the skull that dropped Rhio. Masha hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Rhio hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 12:00, and she went to a modified Muta Lock, cranking back on Masha’s head. Masha tied both of Rhio’s arms behind her head. However, Rhio hit an Air Raid Crash and a Package Piledriver for the clean pin. Really good action.

Rhio defeated Masha Slamovich to retain the Fourth Rope Women’s Title at 13:29.

* The lights went out! They came back on and Kris Statlander marched to the ring. She got in the ring, kicked Rhio, and slammed her! She posed with the belt, dropped it, and left.

* Backstage, Cha Cha Charlie shook hands with Zilla Fatu. He walked away and was confronted by 5150. They asked him if he was ready to make some big money. (So, are they getting involved in the main event?)

8. Zilla Fatu vs. Cha Cha Charlie for the Fourth Rope Title. Charlie is a solid wrestler, but he’s a comedy act, and I just don’t buy him in the main event picture. Cha Cha was still dancing at the bell. He finally took his hat off and set it on a corner post. Zilla finally got annoyed and hit some forearm strikes, and we’re finally underway! Zilla hit a shoulder tackle. Charlie hit a dive to the floor at 3:00. He got back into the ring and hit a plancha.

In the ring, Charlie hit a frog splash. Zilla nailed a pop-up Samoan Drop and a frog splash for a nearfall at 5:30. Zilla splashed him in the corner. He hit a second-rope gutwrench superplex for a nearfall. Zilla set up for the Samoan Spike, but Charlie side-stepped it and hit a German Suplex, then a running knee. He grabbed his hat and climbed the ropes. Ernest Miller admonished him for taking too long. Charlie leapt off the ropes, but Zilla caught him with a flying Samoan Spike for the pin. This was exactly how this should have played out.

Zilla Fatu defeated Cha Cha Charlie to retain the Fourth Rope Title at 7:41.

* A masked man, holding a chainsaw, came to the ring. Zilla charged at him. Charlie got up and helped Zilla beat up the masked man.

Final Thoughts: A fun show, and it’s too bad they wait so long to release it, as I’m sure a lot of wrestling fans will dismiss it and not watch it because it is over three months old. Masha-Rhio earned best match. It felt like an epic match. Despite what you think of Masha right now, she looked fresh and ready to go. I’ll go with the Infantry tag match for second and Ninja Mack’s match for third. It’s too bad Mack-Medina didn’t quite land that quadruple backflip-into-a-stunner move, because I really enjoyed that match, and the crowd dug all of Mack’s high-flying moves.

The main event was an extended squash. Zilla dominated the action. Charlie got in a few spots, but I’m glad it was kept to that length — quite simply, Charlie shouldn’t have been in the main event, but at least it didn’t drag out longer than this. The Alonzo-Oni King match was really flat, but the Sandman payoff pleased the crowd. I’ll again applaud the women for holding that match together as Mara scrambled to find a sweater. I didn’t see any nudity; my guess is a bra strap came loose under her ring gear, and she was just being cautious. The crowd loved Bishop-Krule, but I’ve just become numb to that style of stand-up brawling. A fun show and worth checking out. I didn’t love the commentary, but I stuck with it. Ernest Miller can become a bit grating over 2.5 hours.