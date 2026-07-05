GCW “Bash At The Ballpark 2026” results (7/4): Vetter’s review of Nick Gage vs. Joey Janela, Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams vs. 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Bash At The Ballpark 2026”

July 4, 2026, in Brooklyn, New York, at Maimonides Park

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

* The show started in the middle of the day, and I think it was 100 degrees Fahrenheit or even warmer. So, I’m expecting some shorter-than-average matches today. The ring is essentially over home plate. There were three rows on the field, while fans were seated between the first base and third base lines, behind home plate. The crowd was only 300, and I’m sure the heat is a giant factor in the low turnout. John Mosely and Veda Scott provided commentary. I’ll point out the canvas looks especially clean today; I don’t think it’s new, but it’s not a disgusting taped-up mess like we sometimes see.

* The show opened with footage from last year’s Bash. Ah yes, that was the night before a TNA PPV, and I recall thinking that Mike Santana was a shoo-in to win his first title the next day. (Spoiler: he didn’t, and TNA has been in freefall ever since.)

1. Jimmy Lloyd, Sal Mistretta, Devious Cass, and Logan Cavazos vs. Grim Reefer, Collin Parker, Jayy Alfredo, and Johnny Rambeau. I don’t know any of Reefer’s teammates, and the on-screen graphic just read “Team Greefer.” Reefer and the skinny teen Cavazos opened. Rambeau, a young Black man with short dreadlocks, got in to face teenager Cass. They had a good, quick exchange. Football player Mistretta entered and got in the ‘three-point stance” and hit a football shoulder tackle. Jayy Alfredo entered; he’s a big, thick kid. Alfredo tossed Parker onto Mistretta. Veda reminded us that some of Reefer’s guys were on last year’s show here. (Why haven’t I seen them in the past year?)

Sal hit a spinebuster on Rambeau for a nearfall at 4:30. Cass nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb. Rambeau fired back with a sit-out piledriver move for a nearfall. Cass hit a flip dive to the ground at 6:30; he’s so talented. Both Rambeau and Cavazos hit top-rope moonsaults to the ground. Sal hit a top-rope superplex in the ring, then a Jackhammer. Alfredo grabbed Mistretta and hit a Black Hole Slam. Lloyd hit a running stunner on Alfredo.

Cass hit a spinning Tombstone Piledriver on Colin. Lloyd hit a brainbuster move on Rambeau. Logan hit a top-rope Spanish Fly, but Rambeau hit a Canadian Destroyer on Logan, then one on Jimmy at 9:00! Reefer nailed a discus clothesline on Logan, then a springboard spike DDT on Logan for the pin. Nonstop action. Of the three guys I didn’t know, Rambeau showed the most promise.

Grim Reefer, Collin Parker, Jayy Alfredo, and Johnny Rambeau defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Sal Mistretta, Devious Cass, and Logan Cavazos at 9:38.

2. Charles Mason vs. Cheeseburger for the Jersey Championship Wrestling World Title. Mason currently holds four singles titles in the northeast scene. CB backed Mason into a corner and hit some chops. He hit a knee drop to the chest. Mason tied CB in the Tree of Woe and repeatedly chopped him. They brawled to the grass and looped the ring, trading more chops. Mason whipped him into a ring post at 3:00. They got back into the ring, with Mason in charge. Cheeseburger hit a suplex, and they were both down at 5:30.

Cheeseburger hit a snap Dragon Suplex and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall. Mason hit a discus clothesline and a Meteora, then his rolling DVD for a nearfall at 7:00. They got up and traded punches. CB got a backslide for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Cheeseburger hit a DDT and his Shotei palm strike for a nearfall at 10:00. CB hit some punches and was in charge. Mason applied a standing rear-naked choke. Mason held CB upside down and tied up CB’s legs, and Cheeseburger tapped out. Mason was aware of this … but still hit a Tombstone Piledriver (even though he had already won.) What a jerk!

Charles Mason defeated Cheeseburger to retain the JCW World Title at 11:23.

* A man joined Veda on commentary; I don’t recognize his voice, but he’s really knowledgeable. Veda indicated he’s the voice of “Orange Crush,” who operates the new “Produce” shows.

3. Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams vs. “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire. Manders and Williams opened. (When and how did Tracy Williams and Trent Beretta suddenly start looking like twins?) Gresham entered at 2:00 to face the much taller Shire. Jonathan tried an Octopus Stretch, but Shire easily got to the ropes. They traded overhand chops. Gresham began targeting the left leg and twisted it. Manders got back in and dropped Gresham with a chop at 5:00.

Manders and Williams traded punches. Manders hit a Doctor Bomb. Gresham tried a top-rope crossbody block, but he ricocheted off of Manders’ chest. Shire grabbed Gresham, did an Airplane Spin, and slammed him to the mat. Gresham hit an enzuigiri on Manders at 7:00. Tracy hit a back suplex on Manders, then a bulldog on Shire. Gresham hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Shire. Tracy tied Shire in a Figure Four Leglock. Manders tossed Gresham onto them to break it up, and everyone was down at 8:30.

Manders and Gresham traded chops. The male commentator noted it is 100 to 105 degrees. Shire and Gresham traded chops to the thighs. Tracy hit spin kicks to Shire’s thighs. Manders nailed a decapitating clothesline on Tracy for the pin! That wrapped up out of nowhere. Good action.

“Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire defeated Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams at 10:32.

4. Marcus Mathers and “Bustah and The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Ryan O’Neill, Juni Underwood, and Leedz Lewis. This should be awesome. I don’t think I’ve seen France native Leedz yet, but I know he’s booked for several upcoming GCW shows. Mathers wore his Phillies-themed blue gear. The average age of these six has to be 24 or 25. Leedz, in long pink pants, opened against Mathers. Leedz is much shorter than Marcus, and I see he is (generously) listed online at 5’7″. Quick reversals, and Lewis hit a huracanrana, and a standoff. Oliver and O’Neill got in.

Price entered; Ryan hit a springboard crossbody block. Juni entered for the first time at 3:00 and bodyslammed Alec, then he dropped Juni onto Alec. Leedz hit a second-rope moonsault on Price for a nearfall. Mathers hit a shotgun dropkick on Leedz. Mathers tied O’Neill in the Tree of Woe, and his team hit stereo dropkicks on Ryan’s face as he was upset down at 5:00. Price and Oliver set up for their team Styles Clash (they’ve used that a lot in recent weeks), but O’Neill fought free. Oliver slammed Leedz face-first, but he missed an Acid Kick. Leedz hit a Poison Rana, but Oliver hit a German Suplex.

Juni and Price traded forearm strikes at 7:00. (I’ll note the ring is now in the shade, and I’m sure that helps a lot.) Price nailed a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Mathers and O’Neill got hot tags. Marcus hit a superkick, his corner fadeaway stunner, a Blue Thunder Bomb, and a second-rope moonsault at 9:00. Price hit a frogsplash. Mathers hit a 450 Splash. Juni accidentally splashed onto O’Neill! Mathers’ team hit a team powerbomb for a nearfall. O’Neill hit a stunner on Mathers.

Juni hit a gut-wrench slam on Marcus. Leedz hit a split-legged corkscrew press for a nearfall at 11:00. Nice! Leedz hit a Mafia Kick, then a Pele Kick, on Oliver. O’Neill hit a top-rope stunner. Mathers hit a second-rope Blue Thunder Bomb on Juni. Leedz hit a top-rope flying Canadian Destroyer on Mathers! Nice! Leedz went for a moonsault, but Price and Oliver caught him with superkicks. The champs hit the team Styles Clash on Leedz for the pin. I loved that. Not sure how long Leedz will be in the U.S., but his matches are going to be fun spectacles.

Marcus Mathers and “Bustah and The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Ryan O’Neill, Juni Underwood, and Leedz Lewis at 13:19.

5. CPA vs. Slade. Slade emerged from the bullpen door in centerfield. CPA ran out there, and they brawled while standing at about second base! Slade suplexed him onto the dirt infield. (I started the stopwatch at first contact.) Slade suplexed CPA onto the grass. Slade threw CPA onto a blue tarp that covered the pitcher’s mound. They brawled over to a rope barricade. Slade threw him against a concrete wall, and they went up the stairs into the permanent seating area. (I have no idea what level of baseball uses this, but this is a pretty nice ballpark!) CPA hit his 1099 (comedy 619) as Slade was in the barricades. Funny.

They continued to fight through the rows of chairs in the lower bowl. Slade chokeslammed CPA onto the roof of a dugout; Veda said they were now right above them. They finally got into the ring, and the ref called for the bell at 8:23! CPA peeled off a shirt and hit two 1099s, then a stunner. CPA hit a second-rope missile dropkick. (CPA is just melting in those shirts!) They hit stereo clotheslines, and CPA hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Slade hit a second-rope chokeslam for the pin! Good brawl.

Slade defeated CPA at 10:52/official time of 2:29.

* A 20-minute intermission.

6. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black. I’ll reiterate that last weekend, Orso and Stackhouse wrestled in Houston on Friday, then made a 22-hour drive to Los Angeles to wrestle on Saturday, and I just applaud these road warriors. Lyon and Black have been feuding elsewhere; we’ll see if they can get along tonight. Orso and Lyon opened with basic reversals, and Lyon hit some armdrags. Midas entered and hit a splash on KJ for a nearfall. TME hit a team clothesline to flip Stackhouse to the grass. Lyon hit a flip dive onto both heels.

In the ring, TME worked over KJ, with Lyon hitting a delayed vertical suplex. KJ backed Lyon into their corner, and the heels worked Jay over. Sam hit a rolling crossbody block to flatten Lyon at 5:00. Lyon hit a top-rope corkscrew press on a standing Stackhouse at 6:30. Midas got a hot tag and hit a spin kick to KJ’s jaw. He hit an inverted suplex, dropping Orso stomach-first. Lyon hit a splash and a handspring-back-spin kick on Orso for a nearfall. Orso hit a Poison Rana on Lyon at 8:00. Stackhouse hit a Samoan Drop on Midas. KJ tugged at Lyon’s mask.

Stackhouse hit his spin kick to Lyon’s jaw for a nearfall. KJ again tugged at the mask, and the ref admonished him. Lyon rolled up Orso for a nearfall. KJ accidentally struck Sam with a jumping knee. Midas hit the Throwing Knife spear on Orso at 10:00! Midas hit a 619. Lyon hit a Lionsault. Midas hit a frog splash for a nearfall! TME hit their team X-Factor on Sam, but KJ made the save, and everyone was down. All four got up and brawled. KJ hit the Character Assassination double stomp on Lyon’s head while Sam was also slamming him, and they both pinned Jay. Good tag match.

KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse defeated “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black at 12:55.

7. Vipress vs. Megan Bayne. They stood toe-to-toe, and Megan is a full head taller! She easily backed Vipress into a corner. She scooped up Vipress and ran her back-first into the turnbuckles. Vipress hit a missile dropkick at 2:00. She tossed Megan through the ropes to the grass. Otis Cogar charged into the ring and attacked Vipress at 3:08. Atticus Cogar and Christian Napier also attacked the women. Scrawny emo kid Anakin Murphy ran in for the save. It looks like we are getting an impromptu six-person tag!

Megan Bayne vs. Vipress went to a draw due to outside interference at 3:08.

8. “VNDL 48” Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar, and Christian Napier vs. Megan Bayne, Vipress, and Anakin Murphy. Napier exaggerated the extent of his injuries, so everyone was surprised when he was back so soon to help his cousins. Murphy hit a Trust Fall onto the heels on the floor. In the ring, Megan hit some shoulder thrusts to Napier’s ribs in the corner, then a running splash. Vipress hit a basement dropkick on Napier. Napier hit a backbreaker over his knee on the scrawny Murphy. Otis suplexed Anakin and got a nearfall at 2:00.

They all started brawling on the grass. In the ring, the heels worked over Anakin. Napier applied a half-crab in the ropes. Otis hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Atticus hit a snap suplex, and he choked Anakin in the ropes. Both women got the hot tag, and they hit stereo splashes in opposite corners. Vipress hit a DVD. Megan then hit a DVD, dropping Atticus onto Napier at 6:00! Megan hit a German Suplex and a double clothesline. Megan scooped up Anakin and threw him over the top rope and onto the heels on the grass.

Vipress scooped up Anakin and used him by hitting a rolling DVD into the corner onto Otis! Atticus hit a Lionsault. Atticus hit a springboard dropkick to Megan’s head as she was in the ropes. Napier hit a piledriver. Anakin hit a stunner. Megan cut Otis in half with a spear! Atticus kicked a chair into Megan’s face at 9:00! Ouch! Vipress threw a chair into Napier’s face and hit a piledriver and got the pin! I was amused at the number of times the women used Murphy as a weapon.

Megan Bayne, Vipress, and Anakin Murphy defeated “VNDL 48” Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar, and Christian Napier at 9:30.

9. Joey Janela vs. Nick Gage. Gage has really thinned out. We’ll see if this is allowed to get violent and gross. They immediately traded forearm strikes. Gage hit a spinebuster. We have fireworks going off in the background! (It’s night, but the full baseball park lights are on, so I didn’t notice how dark it suddenly got.) Gage hit a top-rope dive onto Janela on the grass at 2:00. They brawled at ringside. Like CPA and Slade, they brawled over to the permanent seating. Joey hopped on the back of a bullpen cart, and they drove at Gage, but Nick threw a chair at Joey, knocking Janela off the cart at 4:00.

They continued to brawl along the wall. Joey suplexed Nick onto the net meshing that protects fans from balls going into the stands. Gage suplexed Joey onto a plastic table that collapsed but didn’t break. They got back into the ring at 6:00 and traded chops. Joey hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Gage hit a running forearm into the corner, then a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:30. Janela hit Gage over the head with a plastic folding chair, then a DVD onto the open chair for a nearfall at 9:00.

They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Gage hit a running Facewash Kick. He put a chair over Joey’s face and hit another Facewash Kick for a nearfall at 10:30. Joey threw a door into Gage’s face, and they brawled on the ropes. Joey leapt off the second rope and hit a piledriver through the door bridge for a believable nearfall. Joey immediately hit a top-rope double stomp onto the door over Gage’s chest for a nearfall at 13:30. Janela hit a DVD through a door in the corner for a nearfall.

Gage hit a uranage across an open chair for a nearfall. We have quite the fireworks display going off right now! Gage hit a discus forearm, so Joey hit one. Gage nailed a One-Winged Angel for a nearfall at 15:30. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Janela whipped Gage through a door, but Gage popped to his feet and hit a clothesline, then a standing powerbomb, for a nearfall at 17:30. (It’s not unusual for Joey to have a match this long, but I think it’s unusual for Nick!) Joey hit a superkick for a nearfall. Gage hit a top-rope superplex, a chokeslam over his knee, and two piledrivers for the pin. BRAVO to both of them.

Nick Gage defeated Joey Janela at 18:26.

Final Thoughts: Wow, I really liked this show. I love when GCW goes to malls or ballparks and is forced to be a family-friendly product. The Marcus Mathers-Oliver-Price six-man tag earns best match. It was a wild, high-flying spectacle. I was curious about the buzz over Leedz Lewis, and now that I’ve seen it, I get it. He’s going to have a fun run here in the U.S. Janela-Gage showed that it’s entirely possible to have a satisfying brawl without blood, glass, light tubes, weed whackers, staple guns, gusset plates, and pizza cutters — all staples in GCW shows.

I’ll go with the Cowboy Way tag for third, just ahead of the Orso/Stackhouse tag for honorable mention. Some really good action in both of those tag bouts. No real complaints. I was surprised Reefer’s team won, as Jimmy Lloyd’s team are the regulars here (but if anyone on Reefer’s team was picking up the pin, it was him.) The mixed tag brawl was fun, and as I noted, I was amused as the women kept using Anakin as a battering ram or throwing dart. I noted that I thought we might have shorter matches because of the heat, but I was wrong. Everyone battled through some challenging heat and delivered a quality show, and they all should be acknowledged for that. CPA, in particular, looked wiped out by the heat, as he had multiple shirts and ties on. A show well worth checking out.