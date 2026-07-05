Sheamus reportedly exiting WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) appears to be on his way out of WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Sheamus rejected the company’s pitch for a restructured contract extension.

Powell’s POV: While his departure is official, he has already changed his Twitter/X and Instagram name to S. Farrelly. The 48-year-old signed with WWE in 2007. Sheamus has been out due to injury since his last match on November 17, 2025. I’m curious to see what’s next for him if he does move on from WWE. He doesn’t work the style that Tony Khan seems to favor, but he would bring star power and something different to AEW.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)