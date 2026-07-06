WWE Raw in Chicago, Powell’s Q&A Show, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, Hillbilly Jim, Jerry Sags, Jamie Dundee, Barry Windham, Vincent J McMahon, Rufus R Jones, Adrian Adonis, Joey Marella

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena. The show features Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dot Net Members will be listening to my Q&A audio show today. Submit questions for the Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com this morning before 12CT/11ET. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Chicago, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Clearwater, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Oklahoma City, and Saturday’s Collision in Roanoke. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) is 38 today.

-Vincent James McMahon was born on July 6, 1914. The father of Vincent Kennedy McMahon died at age 69 from pancreatic cancer on May 24, 1984.

-Hillbilly Jim (James Morris) turned 74 on Sunday.

-Jerry Sags (Jerome Saganowich) of the Nasty Boys turned 61 on Sunday.

-Jamie Dundee (James Cruikshanks) turned 55 on Sunday.

-Adam Cole (Austin Jenkins) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Barry Windham turned 66 on Saturday.

-The late Rufus R. Jones was born on July 4, 1933. He died after suffering a heart attack while deer hunting at age 60 on November 13, 1993.

-Adrian Adonis (a/k/a Keith Franke) died at age 33 on July 4, 1988. He was traveling in a van with independent wrestlers when the driver swerved to avoid a moose and drove the van off a bridge. William Arko, who wrestled as Mike Kelly, was driving the van and was the sole survivor of an accident that also took the lives of Victor “Pat Kelly” Arko and Dave McKigney.

-Longtime WWE referee Joey Marella died at age 31 on July 4, 1994, when he fell asleep behind the wheel. “Downtown” Bruno Lauer, who worked in WWE as Harvey Whippleman, suffered major injuries in the crash. Marella is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon.