WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: Two matches set for the Peacock special from MSG

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, July 18, in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden.

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

Powell’s POV: Is pro wrestling still allowed at MSG now that Swifties view it as sacred ground? Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review.