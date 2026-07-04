ROH on HonorClub results (7/3): Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos vs. “El Sky Team” Mistico and Mascara Dorada for the ROH Tag Team Titles from Arena Mexico

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 173)

Taped June 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios (ROH Tag Team Title match taped on June 26, 2026, in Mexico City at Arena Mexico)

Streamed July 3, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Hook beat Nick Comoroto

2. Beef, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese over Aaron Dallas, Keagan Garland, and LJ Cleary

3. Maya World and Hyan beat Trish Adora and Robyn Renegade

4. Action Andretti beat Alex Reynolds

5. Anthony Ogogo over Kiran Grey

6. Zayda Steel beat Cassie Lee

7. “El Sky Team” Mistico and Mascara Dorada defeated Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos to win the ROH Tag Team Titles