NXT Great American Bash rating: How did the CW show perform against AEW Forbidden Door?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash averaged 394,000 viewers for The CW Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The three-hour special finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: We’ll never know how the show would have performed had it not served as counterprogramming against the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. But the Great American Bash numbers are closer to those of AEW Collision than the weekly NXT television show’s average. Ouch.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)