AEW Dynamite preview: AEW International Title match tops the final episode before Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Title

-Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Mistico, Bandido, and Brody King in a trios match

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jack Perry

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls

-Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

-Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

-Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

Powell’s POV: With so many matches, I’d set the DVR to go longer than usual if you watch on delay. Dynamite will be live from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at Rio Rancho Events Center. AEW will also tape Collision tonight. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Jake Barnett will be on vacation again this week, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesday on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).