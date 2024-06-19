AEW Dynamite and Collision set for UK debuts

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce that AEW Dynamite and Collision will be taped Wednesday, August 21 in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena.

June 19, 2024 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision will make their long-awaited debuts in Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Wednesday, August 21 as part of All In London week.

This marks the first time that AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision have ever been held in the United Kingdom. Tickets for the double taping will go on sale next Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. BST via LiveNation.co.uk, Ticketmaster.co.uk and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in exclusive pre sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew insider.

“We are excited for the historic United Kingdom debuts of AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision in Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff on August 21,” said AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “The event will serve as the perfect kick off to what will be an amazing week for AEW fans in the United Kingdom, culminating with All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 25.”

AEW: All In London takes place Sunday, August 25 live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Tickets for that event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.co.uk. and AEWTix.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s great that AEW will finally tape television in the UK. The fans should make for a great atmosphere for both shows heading into the All In pay-per-view. We will be looking for reports (or basic results) from both tapings. If you plan to go and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.