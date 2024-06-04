NXT TV live coverage, “Who Killed WCW?” premiere, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Joe Malenko, Mikey Whipwreck, Alpha Female, John Silver, Riho, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The first episode of the “Who Killed WCW?” series premieres tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. The four-part series is produced by Seven Bucks Productions and Dark Side of the Ring co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a B grade from 55 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and enjoyed the surprise appearances of Jordynne Grace and Ethan Page.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe Malenko (Jody Simon) is 68.

-Mikey Whipwreck (John Watson) is 51.

-“Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert (Marie Gabert) is 42.

-John Silver is 34.

-Riho (Riho Hime) is 27.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert Marella) was born on June 4, 1937. He died on October 6, 1999 due to complications from diabetes.