ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van in a Proving Ground match
-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts in a Proving Ground match
-Lee Johnson vs. Aaron Solo vs. Action Andretti in a three-way
-“The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin
-“The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. The Bollywood Boys
-Red Velvet in action
-Zak Knight in action
