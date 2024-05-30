ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts in a Proving Ground match

-Lee Johnson vs. Aaron Solo vs. Action Andretti in a three-way

-“The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-“The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. The Bollywood Boys

-Red Velvet in action

-Zak Knight in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).