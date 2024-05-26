AEW Double or Nothing lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship

-“The Elite” Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry vs. “Team AEW” Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler in an Anarchy in the Arena match

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship

-Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match for the TNT Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship

-IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match

-Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a Triple Threat for the FTW Title

-Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. “Death Triangle” Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo for the Unified Trios Titles

-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

-(Pre-Show): Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Powell's POV: AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms.