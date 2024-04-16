NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Vickie Guerrero, Paul London, Joe Doering, “Michin” Mia Yim, George Steele

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams in a cage match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Chris Adams. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.
-Last week’s NXT finished with an A grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 40 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade for a solid Stand & Deliver fallout show.
Birthdays and Notables
-Vickie Guerrero is 56.
-Paul London is 44.
-Joe Doering is 42.
-“Michin” Mia Yim is 35.
-The late George Steele (Jim Myers) was born on April 16, 1987. He died on February 16, 2017 at age 79.
