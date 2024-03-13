AEW Dynamite “Big Business” in Boston (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Matthew Jackson, Arnold Skaaland, Andrew “Test” Martin

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden Arena. The show carries the “Big Business” theme and is expected to feature the debut of Mercedes Mone, who worked as Sasha Banks in WWE. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a A grade in our post show poll from 48 percent of the voters. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-We did not run a poll for Saturday’s AEW Collision due to our coverage being delayed. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matthew Jackson (Matthew Massie) of the Young Bucks is 39.

-The late Arnold Skaaland died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-The late Andrew “Test” Martin died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.