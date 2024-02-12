WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Rock, Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber matches set for Friday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Rock and Roman Reigns appear

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Shotzi in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-Naomi vs. Zelina Vega in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-Logan Paul vs. The Miz in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

Powell’s POV: The winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, while the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania.

Smackdown will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. WWE will also tape the February 23 edition of Smackdown (the crew will be traveling to Australia for Elimination Chamber).