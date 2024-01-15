1/15 Flashback – Powell & Pruett Dot Net Live (10 Yrs Ago – 1-13-2014): Raw discussion including Daniel Bryan leaving Wyatt Family, initial WWE Network hype, more

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Jan. 13, 2014 episode of the Dot Net Live as our 10 Years Ago Flashback with Jason Powell and Will Pruett. They discuss Raw including Daniel Bryan surprisingly leaving the Wyatt Family after such a short stint, the initial WWE Network hype, was Big Show the worst babyface in pro wrestling, and more with live callers including hearing from a correspondent who attended Raw in person.

