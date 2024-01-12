WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns to take part in a contract signing on Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles contract signing for the four-way match for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble
-U.S. Champion Logan Paul on The Kevin Owens Show
-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Alba Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment