Brock Lesnar’s daughter sets school record, leads the nation in shot put

December 6, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Brock Lesnar, recently set the Colorado State school record for the women’s shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters. Even more impressively, she currently leads the nation.

Powell’s POV: Maury Povich can stay retired. Brock, you are most definitely the father! Congratulations to Mya, as well as to what one can only assume is her extremely proud father. Mya is Brock’s daughter from a relationship prior to his marriage to Rena “Sable” Lesnar. Mya also has a twin brother, Rena has a daughter from a previous relationship, and Brock and Rena also have two sons together.

