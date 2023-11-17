ROH on HonorClub results (11/16): Robinson’s review of Eddie Kingston vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH Title, El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander vs. Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels, The Boys vs. The Bollywood Boyz

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 38)

Taped November 11, 2023 in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

Streamed November 16, 2023 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

At the top of the show we got a run down of some of the upcoming matches…

1. Peter Avalon vs. Trent Beretta (w/Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander). Avalon hit an early shoulder block and posed but ate a shoulder block by Beretta just after. Beretta worked over Avalon with chops until Avalon hit an eye poke and a back rake. Beretta came back with a leapfrog meteora. Avalon ran Beretta into the ring post which sent him outside. Avalon hit a dive over the ropes. Beretta started jawing at Cassidy and got hit with a back body drop on the floor. Beretta ran at Avalon and Avalon ducked out of the way and Beretta ate the barricade.

Back in the ring, Avalon hit a middle rope standing elbow. Avalon worked an arm bar that Beretta fought out of quickly. Avalon hit a snap suplex for a two count. Avalon talked into the camera as he put a punch into Beretta’s forehead and got a one count. Avalon went to the middle rope and distracted himself with Cassidy again and got suplexed off the turnbuckles. Beretta hit a few german suplexes on Avalon and then a half and half suplex.

Beretta hit a running knee shiver and got a two count. Beretta tried a tornado DDT but Avalon shoved it off. Avalon hit a springboard crossbody for a two count. Avalon went back to the middle rope but Beretta cut him off. Beretta tried a frankensteiner but Avalon rolled through and got a two count. Avalon hit a jumping piledriver for a two count. Avalon tried a sunset flip but got caught in Strong Zero for the pinfall.

Trent Beretta defeated Peter Avalon by pinfall.

After the Code of Honor handshake, we got the Best Friends hug moment…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Good opening match. Avalon looked better here than the jobber had any right to, but I’m here for letting Avalon shine a bit, he’s good in the ring.

Backstage Lexi interviewed Dalton Castle about his ROH World Championship match against Eddie Kingston later tonight. Castle was cool, calm and collected. He said he’s better than Kingston, and that he’s heavy footed, but Castle’s light footed. Castle started to get excited about his chances of winning, but calmed himself down. He said he’s going to make the fans happy, and how when the fans are happy he’s happy and they’re more happy and on and on. Castle left saying he was going to go get cheese.

2. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. Jacobi Watts and Sebastian Wolf. Watts got a little bit of mic time to introduce him and his partner, but they got jumped by The Outrunners and the bell rang. The Outrunners worked over Wolf with some punches and kicks and quick tags. The Outrunnrs hit an assisted body slam and got a two count off a cocky cover. Magnum missed an elbow drop and Wolf tagged in Watts who came in house of fire with a back body drop and a big boot. Watts got dumped outside and The Outrunners hit an unnamed move for the pinfall. The move was like an over the shoulder powerslam neckbreaker combo kind of thing.

The Outrunners defeated Jacobi Watts and Sevastian Wolf by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match.

Backstage Lexi asked Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal about their match tonight against two luchadors. Sydal said they are a great tag team. Daniels said they’ve been around a long time. Lexi wished them good luck, Daniels said they didn’t need it…. We got more match graphics about upcoming matches…

3. Emi Sakura vs. Kel. Kel blew off the Code of Honor. Kel wanted a test of strength to accentuate her height, Sakura punched her in the gut. Sakura put Kel in the surfboard. Kel chopped Sakura who enjoyed it and then raked Kel’s eyes. Kel got a two count off a big boot. Kel missed a corner spin kick and got chopped in the corner for her trouble. Sakura hit a corner cross body and then hit her butterfly backbreaker for the pinfall. She held Kel up for a long time and turned a complete 360 with her.

Emi Sakura defeated Kel by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash Match.

Backstage Lexi interviewed The Outrunners about their win earlier. They said the “runners” are begging for more Outrunners. They said it’s not sweat, it’s “Sports Gloss”. They said they’re the best tag team. “If you haven’t seen The Outrunners, you haven’t seen nothing yet.”

4. “The Bollywood Boyz” Harv and Gurv vs. “The Boys” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate. The Boys had some new peacock masks that they wrestled in. Two wrestlers traded some rollups. The Bollywood Boys hit some tandem offense and did their dance. The Boys hit their drop down dropkick combo for a one count. The Bollywood Boyz hit some tandem offense for a two count. Brandon got the hot tag and hit a bunch of clotheslines and dropkicks. He also hit a dive to the outside and then right back in to continue his offense on the legal man. Bollywood Boyz took back over with quick tags. They hit an execution elbow off the top that got a cover that had to be broken up. The Boys hit a pendulum slam for the pinfall.

The Boys defeated The Bollywood Boyz by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A showcase win for The Boys and their new masks. The more I think about these masks, the more I hate them. The Tates are genuine babyfaces, in that they have, well, baby faces. Why hide them under masks? Hell, half of the fun is their really good facial expressions.

Backstage Tony Khan gave us a recap of Samoa Joe relinquishing the ROH TV title. He announced that at Final Battle there will be a Six Way Survival of the Fittest match to crown a new ROH TV champion. He didn’t tell us what Survival of the Fittest is……ugh…

Backstage, Lexi asked The Renegades about their match against Rachel Ellering and Lelya Hirsch tonight. The Renegades said they know each other so well, but Ellering and Hirsch can barely stand each other. The made mention of an ROH Women’s Tag Division. Maria came into frame and asked The Renegades for a moment of their time.

5. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz vs. Brooke Havok and Johnnie Robbie. Athena blasted one of the jobbers with a huge forearm to start. The jobber made a comeback and tried a sunset flip but ate a powerbomb for her trouble. Billie got tagged in and asked, “How could I mess this up?” and ate a jaw breaker and the jobber made a tag out. Havok ate a knee to the back from Athena and Billie hit a huge forearm of her own. Billie got pulled off by the ref and yelled at the ref just like Athena does. Athena tagged in and hit her Despicable Knee and got the pinfall.

Athena and Billie Strakz defeated Brooke Havok and Johnnie Robbie by pinfall.

After the match Billie put one of the jobbers in the crossface and Athena joined her on the other jobber. They both chased off the ref. Athena gave some approval, but not a ton…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Billie is really changing now, she’s becoming an Athena clone. The other shoe is going to drop at some point, and I’m here for it.

Backstage Lexi asked Ethan Page if his actions last week were a win for Page. He said of course, it might be his biggest win. Sterling and Nese came into frame talking about injunctions and getting the Serpentico win thrown out. Page asked to throw out his interference losses. Nese said he’s 1-0 against Page. Page challenged Nese for next week. Nese agreed and Sterling said “Then we’re done with you.”

7. Robyn Renegade and Charlette Renegade vs. Rachel Ellering and Leyla Hirsch. On the way to the ring, Hirsch blew off a fist bump from Ellering. The announcers ruminated on the Maria implications of this match. Hirsch hit some arm drags and a dropkick early in the match. Hirsch hit a pendulum dropkick in the corner for a two count. Ellering tagged in and had to talk Hirsch into a double elbow, and then Hirsch blew off the high five. Ellering hit an arm wringer slam and a basement dropkick for a two count.

Charlette put Ellering’s headband over her eyes and got the tag out. The Renegades used some dirty tricks to get momentum against Ellering. Robyn got a two count off some mounted punches. The Renegades got a one count off some quick tags and punches. The Renegades hit a double suplex on Ellering for a two count. The Renegades locked in a Muta Lock and slapped Ellering and got a one count.

Ellering snagged an inside cradle for a two count and then tagged in Hirsch. Hirsch went crazy with suplexes including a gut wrench suplex one onto the other. Hirsch hit a running knee for a two count. Ellering tagged in and hit a spinning elbow. On the outside Hirsch got taken out by a chop block. Ellering ran The Renegades into each other and rolled up one of them for the pinfall.

Rachel Ellering and Leyla Hirsch defeated The Renegade Sisters by pinfall.

After the match, Maria came out and tried to help Hirsch up. Ellering came to check on Hirsch too. Hirsch got walked back to the back by Maria and a stagehand.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I have a feeling the Hirsch injury is a work, and I really hope it is. Maria taking some pity on Hirsch is interesting and I’m curious to see where that goes. As for a women’s tag division, I think that would be a terrible idea. We certainly don’t need any more championships. If they wanted to merge the ROH and AEW women’s world titles and scrap the TBS title, I could listen to it. But, as it stands we have one real tag team, The Renegades and maybe I could listen to Willow and Sky Blue. Just not enough for a real division, not that that has ever stopped Tony Kahn.

Backstage Lexi asked Athena and Billie how they are feeling about beating up two “porcelain hussies”. Athena said Billie did an OK job by showing fire. Athena said MIT, you guys can’t stay here forever. She said you’ll either step up or she’ll stomp them out of MIT. Lexi and Billie were worried…

8. Marina Shafir vs. Amira. Shafir hit a judo throw early and then locked Amira into some sort of hold. Amira tried to knee her way out and rolled it into a two count cradle. Amira fought back and hit a cross body for a one count. Amira tried a german suplex but Shafir fought her off and kicked her in the face. Shafir hit a float over powerslam. Shafir locked in a Darce Choke for the ref stoppage.

Marina Shafir defeated Amira by ref stoppage.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match!

We got a 30 second promo for Final Battle and how you can watch it on Honor Club…

9. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. Komander (w/Alex Aberhantes) and El Hijo del Vikingo. Sydal got a couple early roll ups on Vikingo, who then Granby rolled Sydal around the ring and got a roll up two count of his own. Sydal and Vikingo traded all kinds of reversals and then shook hands. Komander and Daniels tagged in, and Daniels hit a shoulder block and posed. Komander outpaced Daniels and put him down with a whirling head scissors. Vikingo and Komander hit some tandem offense on Daniels including a step up dropkick.

Vikingo chopped Daniels in the corner to the crowd’s delight. The Luchadors hung up Daniels and hit a double 619, then Komander hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Sydal helped Daniels slow down an irish whip and tagged in. Sydal worked over Komander with corner strikes. Daniels tagged in and they hit tandem strikes and Daniels got a two count on Komander for it. Daniels hit a couple of scoop slams and posed, and then got a two count. Daniels locked in a neck twist and Komander fought out but ate a huge clothesline. Sydal tagged in and Daniels hit a snap suplex and Sydal hit a float over the top rope knee drop.

Sydal locked in a bow and arrow hold and then a knee drop for a two count. Sydal hit a big kick and tagged in Daniels who hit an STO for a two count. Komander fought Daniels and Sydal off and tagged in Vikingo who hit all kinds of kicks on Sydal and Daniels. Vikingo hit a springboard crucifix driver on Sydal for a cover that had to be broken up.

Vikingo hit a destroyer on Sydal, and tried a move on Daniels who turned it into an ugly looking suplex. Daniels and Sydal hit a powerbomb meteora combo that Komander had to break up the cover on. Vikingo hit a springboard dropkick on Daniels. Vikingo hit his knees in the corner and Komander hit a rope walk shooting star and then dove on Sydal at ringside. Vikingo hit a frog splash on Daniels and got the three count.

Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This could have been a fun lucha match if it wasn’t for Daniels, who’s just too slow at this point to go at a fast pace. Everything was fine, it’s just Daniels slowed the match down to his speed when he was in there.

10. Eddie Kingston vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship. Castle tried to shoot a single leg but got stopped and Castle retreated to his corner to get fanned by The Boys. Kingston used a double wrist lock to make Castle use the ropes to break it, and Castle retreated to ringside for a bit. Castle dropped Kingston and rolled around with him a bit before Kingston got to his feet and chopped Castle. Castle hit a back elbow and a clothesline to put Kingston down to the mat. Castle hit some falling splashes but went too long on the third and Kingston got his knees up.

Castle kept the pressure on as the men fought on the mat for position. The crowd did some dueling chants as Kingston hit a standing double stomp for a two count. Castle hit a couple big knees to the face in the corner and his bulldog for a two count. Kingston ate a dropkick that sent him over the ropes and Castle hit a knee that sent Kingston to the floor. Castle hit a running knee to the jaw off the apron. Back in the ring, Kingston hit a desperation clothesline for a double down. Kingston hit his corner chops and an exploder suplex. Castle came back with an exploder suplex of his own. Castle hit a stalling german suplex for a two count. Castle tried for Bangarang but Kingtson fought out and hit his backfist for a two count. Kingston hit another backfist and then a dragon suplex and then a third backfist for the pinfall.

Eddie Kingston defeated Dalton Castle by pinfall to retain the ROH World Championship.

After the match, Kingston got a mic and asked Castle to shake his hand and that it was for Brody Lee. After they shook hands, Kingston said, “I’m Eddie Kingston and I don’t give a f—, I’m out”…

They gave us some replays of the highlights of the main event…

Backstage, Lexi asked a seated Eddie Kingston about his win. Kingston complained about being rushed for an interview. He said he’s tired and plugged his upcoming match with Kojima. He said that he’s tired of champions not raising the tide for others. He said he wanted to curse, but wouldn’t because he was holding the rosary. He said he’s a true champion you can believe in…