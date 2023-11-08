MLW announces the releases Aramis and Arez, claims the moves were made months ago

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued an online statement announcing the contractual releases of Arez and Aramis. The statement adds that MLW informed AAA, which co-signed the contracts, of the releases back in May. MLW claims that AAA officials indicated that they would relay the news to the talent. “Evidently, they did not,” reads the statement.

Powell’s POV: The MLW announcement came in response to Arez releasing his own statement in which he claimed that his request to be release was rejected by MLW’s Court Bauer six months ago. Basically, it seems like Arez and Aramis have been needlessly stuck in limbo for six months. AAA and/or MLW have some explaining to do.