10/26 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 282): Kamille on NWA Samhein, her WWE tryouts, Nick Aldis, the NWA TV deals, her future

October 26, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille on the NWA Samhein pay-per-view headlined by EC3 vs. Thom Latimer for the NWA Championship, her WWE tryouts, Nick Aldis, the NWA TV deals, her future, and much more…

