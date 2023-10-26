10/26 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 282): Kamille on NWA Samhein, her WWE tryouts, Nick Aldis, the NWA TV deals, her future

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille on the NWA Samhein pay-per-view headlined by EC3 vs. Thom Latimer for the NWA Championship, her WWE tryouts, Nick Aldis, the NWA TV deals, her future, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 282) and guest Kamille.

