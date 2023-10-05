Hulk Hogan lists his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, why he didn’t face John Cena at WrestleMania 25, the latest on his biopic, says he’s wrestled his last match

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Hulk Hogan

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

On if there are any updates on the Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth: “Yes, I do [have an update]. So it was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of like missed the date, you know, as far as a business situation. And so I had the choice at that time to switch gears. Scott Silver wrote the script, you know, he wrote The Joker and a bunch of different movies. And of course, Todd Phillips has done The Joker, Wolf of Wall Street and you know, whatever. All the crazy stuff that he did. But yeah, the script came back. It was amazing. I mean, because my favorite movies are like Scarface, The Godfather, True Romance, it was there, it was there. And I just thought, whoa, but all of a sudden there was a business glitch, you know, and then they tried to fix it a few days later. And I’d already decided to move on. So, my life rights and stuff are somewhere else now. And there are a lot of things that are getting ready to happen. And hopefully, Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play. But there’s still a huge opportunity there.”

On if there is a possibility of one more match: “I would have loved to have had that last match. But now it’s completely out of the picture. You know, I’m just too beat up from the surgeries. I think if I took a couple of bumps, you probably have to cut up me again. But no, I really wanted to have that last match. [Against who?] I wasn’t sure you know, I had I think it was WrestleMania 25 in Orlando.”

Why Hulk Hogan didn’t face John Cena at WrestleMania 25: “Vince had me all hooked up with Cena and I said I’d do it. And Vince and I were talking every week and we were putting the plans together you know, like the old days where I was in the office every day. Him and I were talking every day and all of a sudden, I’m on the phone with Vince, I was like, Oh my God. Oh, my back went out when I was talking to Vince on the phone. I just had back surgery number three or four at that time, and I had to go right in immediately and get cut up. So that was it for that but I thought that was going to be my last match and then you know, but that never happened and then it just kind of like faded away.”

Who is on Hulk Hogan’s Mount Rushmore: “Well, that’s a tough one. You know, because Andre has to be there. There’s no doubt about it. Andre has to be there and there’s just not enough headspace there. You know, because up there, you know, it would have to be Ric Flair. I tell Ric Flair you’re the greatest wrestler that ever lived and I’ve had other people tell me other things, you know, but as far as I’m concerned with him loving this business and being a complete sellout, he gave up everything. Family, friends, his own health, everything to be in his business. That’s kind of crazy type of dedication, way more than I could give. You know, and he did it because he loved this business. And plus, he was a top guy like forever, you know, so it had to be Andre. It has to be Flair. I’m just going with the older guys, you know, because there are some new guys like Seth Rollins, who I really admire. You know, Kevin Owens caught my eye really early when a lot of people didn’t believe in him. And I saw him down there and said see oh my god that brother has got it figured out. You know, and so I’m all over the place with it but for me the quick fix would be Andre, Flair, Rock and Austin. That’s a quick fix for me. Yeah, those four guys deserve it.”