CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon had major spinal surgery last week. TMZ reports that the procedure lasted over four hours and was deemed a success. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: There are no additional details regarding the nature of the surgery included in the story. WWE has not commented on the matter. Here’s wishing McMahon the best in his recovery.