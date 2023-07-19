Chris Jericho’s Fozzy announces fall U.S. tour dates

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Chris Jericho fronted Fozzy has announced its fall U.S. tour dates. The tour starts October 19 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and concludes November 6 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jericho is quoted in a press release published by Blabbermouth.net: “We are beyond excited to put the FOZZY spotlight back in the USA this fall! After headlining our biggest U.K. show ever in August, we are ready to keep the party machine rolling throughout America in October and November! With a brand new song, a brand new setlist, and the same FOZZY energy and attitude that you know and love, we fully expect this to be the perfect way to ring out your rock ‘n’ roll year…with the most exciting show and tour of 2023! So get ready to share the spotlight with FOZZY!”

Powell’s POV: The full list of tour stops is also available via the Blabbermouth link. The tour does not include any shows on Wednesday nights, so Jericho is once again keeping himself available for AEW Dynamite. Conversely, there are Saturday night shows, meaning Jericho won’t be available for AEW Collision during the tour.