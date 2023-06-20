WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card for the London premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 1 in London, England at the O2 Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest)

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Trish Stratus)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Powell’s POV: WWE lists the start time of 2CT/3ET in North America. Logan Paul announced that the “executors” allowed him to enter the MITB match, and Trish beat Raquel Rodriguez by DQ in the final women’s qualifier. Bayley is putting her spot in the MITB ladder match on the line in a match against Shotzi that will take place on Friday’s Smackdown.