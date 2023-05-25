MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s return edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Juicy Finau vs. Damian 666 vs. Crazy Frank in a three-way

-MLW Featherweight Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. La Heidra vs. Dalys vs. Sexy Star in a four-way for both titles

Powell’s POV: The show was taped way back on February 10 in Tijuana. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).