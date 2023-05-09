WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 383,000 viewers for A&E and finished 38th in the cable ratings with a 0.11 rating. The show focused on DX memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 282,000 viewers. The show finished 49th in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.09 rating.

Powell’s POV: Both shows were down from last week’s season premiere of Most Wanted Treasures and the series premiere of Stone Cold Takes on America. Last week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures delivered 426,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating, while the premiere of “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 339,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. Next week’s Most Wanted Treasures features Randy Savage memorabilia.