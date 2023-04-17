McGuire’s Mondays: The effect of New Japan Strong changes

CategoriesCOLIN MCGUIRE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Nearly eleven months ago to the day, I attended New Japan Pro Wrestling’s first installment of Capital Collision in Washington, D.C. Working on the heels of the slow-growing popularity of the company’s Strong show that was available on a weekly basis via NJPW’s website, the crowd was surprisingly robust. So much so, in fact, that while I thought I arrived at a reasonable hour with an ample amount of time to find my seat before the first match, I would have completely missed out on the opening bout had a kind man working the door not recognized my plight and ushered me through the waiting line and into the building. I remember it like it was yesterday if only because there is no forgetting the amount of people I passed by, still waiting to get in as the opening bell rang. I knew that New Japan was popular. And I figured that Strong had its own loyal following. But I never would have anticipated the sprawling lines I saw extend from multiple entrances of the Entertainment and Sports Arena that day. Good for New Japan, I thought. Next time, I’ll know better and get here even earlier. That next time was Saturday when the second installment of the Capital Collision show went down in D.C. I took off earlier than I did last year, a little worried about finding a place to park (last year’s parking situation was a nightmare). Imagine my surprise when I pulled up about an hour before bell time to find … a lot of empty parking spaces and a line that took less than 10 minutes to stand in before I found myself inside the arena. From there, I was even more shocked to see that … well, there just weren’t a lot of people there. 2022’s version wasn’t a sellout by any means, but the lower sections were pretty full and there was even a notable amount of fans in the upper deck. 2023’s version? Not so much. Even as the dark match ended and the live broadcast was about to begin, I looked around to find a room that simply didn’t feel as crowded as it did almost exactly eleven months prior to Saturday’s show. It got me thinking. Was it the talent? It couldn’t have been – last year’s main attraction was Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada making the trip stateside to compete; this year, not only were those two in the main event, but they even brought Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada, among others. Was it the time of year? Mid-April and Mid-May don’t have a whole bunch of differences, other than in the D.C. area, April can be a little cooler, which is a good thing. Was it a lack of star power? In addition to the Japanese wrestlers I already mentioned who made the trip this past Saturday, we were also treated to Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado, and if you’re a New Japan fan, those are two wrestlers you most likely really want to see wrestle, so I don’t buy that. So, what was it?

New Japan Strong. That’s what it was. The more the night wore on and the more I thought about the discrepancy in years, I couldn’t help but conclude that the biggest difference between 2022 and 2023 was the existence of New Japan’s stateside hour-long weekly television show that the company decided to ostensibly sunset earlier this year. For as irrelevant as that show felt at times and for as redundant and/or predictable it could be, I am of the thought that New Japan Strong actually meant more to the growth of New Japan Pro Wrestling in the United States than anything else the company has tried – and yes, that includes partnerships with AEW and Impact. You can’t underestimate the power of a weekly TV show. Not only does it lend consistency to exposure for the product, but it also becomes a built in consideration for those who watch wrestling on a weekly basis. No, the series didn’t set the world on fire, but it did provide stories for the wrestlers, even if those stories were rarely ever particularly deep. It also allowed programs to develop – again, even if those programs never seemed to be particularly complex, they at least gave context to everything we saw in the ring. Without it, you just have a series of wrestlers wrestling. Good wrestlers, mind you. And sometimes even great wrestling. But it amounts to little more than that. Consider the two cards year over year. On Saturday, the two biggest matches – one for the Strong Openweight Championship, the other for the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship – were set up via videos chronicling parking lot conversations out of nowhere. The only real story of the night came in the form of Juice Robinson, who ruthlessly attacked Fred Rosser for … saying Toni Storm’s name? I don’t doubt that it happened, but whenever it did, I didn’t see it because it wasn’t on an episode of Strong. The 2022 installment of Capital Collision, however, had its share of stories to follow. There was another chapter in the never-ending feud between Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor as both guys led their teams into a 10-man tag match. You had the built-in New Japan Strong trope that was the featured spot for the LA Dojo guys that most always opened episodes of the show and that same thing happened last year as Karl Fredericks competed against Ren Narita in a very good Young Lion match.