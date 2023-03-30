3/30 Impact Wrestling TV results: Powell’s review of the live edition featuring Josh Alexander vs. Kenta for the Impact World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Homicide, Miyu Yamashita’s debut, final hype for the Impact and NJPW Multiverse United event

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling TV

Live from Anthem’s Studios in Los Angeles, California

Aired March 30, 2023 on AXS TV

[Hour One] The Impact opening aired… The broadcast team of Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt stood behind a desk in the studio and ran through the lineup for the Multiverse United show that will stream later tonight on FITE.TV. Santino Marella joined the broadcast team…

Powell’s POV: I will be covering the Multiverse United event live as it airs later tonight at 10CT/11ET. We don’t normally have live Impact coverage, but I’m jumping in tonight since this is a live edition that leads into the pay-per-view.

A video package aired on the Mike Bailey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi match that will take place later tonight…

Rehwoldt noted that Bailey was originally scheduled to face Will Ospreay, who is out due to injury. The trio spoke about how it’s a dramatic change in styles for Bailey to prepare for. They set up the first match and noted that it had never aired on Impact before…

1. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer. The match was taped at NJPW Resurgence on August 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Moxley sat at ringside with a beer in hand. They cut to a break during the match. [C] In the end, Tanahashi hit High Fly Flow top rope splashes and scored the pin.

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer.

Powell’s POV: Mark it down, Jon Moxley appeared on the Impact Wrestling television show. It’s going to be a long weekend, folks. I’m not going to go into the usual match coverage detail that we normally would for this episode’s taped matches. Things will get back to normal for the Multiverse show.

Back at the desk, Santino predicted that Tanahashi will defeat Bailey. Hannifan said they would dive into the NJPW Strong Openweight Title match after the break… [C]

Gia Miller interviewed Rocky Romero while backstage at the Globe Theatre, which his hosting Multiverse United. Miller asked about the sentiment in the locker room from the New Japan side. Romero said there would be fireworks due to the interpromotional matches. Romero got flustered while trying to say he would win the X Division Title…

The studio crew spoke about the X Division Title match… A video package aired on Kenta vs. Minoru Suzuki for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title… Hannifan said Fred Rosser would be in studio after the break and added that they would discuss the Impact Tag Title match… [C]

Fred Rosser replaced Santino at the desk and discussed the eight-man tag team match. Rosser spoke about his issues with Tom Lawlor… Hannifan set up footage of Ace Austin and Chris Bey beating the Motor City Machine Guns to win the Impact Tag Titles… Hannifan and Rehwoldt recapped footage of Austin and Bey losing matches before they went to NJPW, and then they were shown winning a more recent match. Rosser predicted Austin and Bey would retain…

Hannifan said Knockouts Champion Mickie James would join them in studio… [C] A vignette aired to hype Jodie Threat’s debut for next week… Hannifan explained the situation with the Knockouts Title and the various scenarios that are possible due to James’ rib injury..

Knockouts Champion Mickie James joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt in the studio. She said she feels worse for Josh Alexander due to his injury. She said she’s feeling better than she was and expressed disappointment over not being able to compete on the Multiverse United show.

Hannifan showed the cover of the new Pro Wrestling Illustrated cover that features the Knockouts. James sang the praises of the Knockouts Division and spoke about how Impact has one of the most diverse and well-rounded locker rooms…

2. Miyu Yamashita vs Killer Kelly. The match was taped in Windsor, Ontario on March 25.