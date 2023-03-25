Former NHL player to wrestle for Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Saturday to announce that former NHL player Darren McCarty will make his in-ring debut for the company.

Darren McCarty – a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the NHL’s most notorious enforcers – went from front-row fan to participant at an IMPACT Wrestling show on Friday night, March 24, in the company’s annual SACRIFICE live pay-per-view, held in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

McCarty had multiple verbal sparring sessions with Bully Ray during his Busted Open Match against longtime rival Tommy Dreamer. When Bully Ray threw a beer in McCarty’s face, it set off the hockey legend, who jumped the guardrail to attack Bully Ray.

McCarty was first refrained by security before Bully Ray personally invited McCarty into the ring. Bully Ray and McCarty immediately went at it in a hockey fight brawl.

Bully Ray ultimately won the battle when he sent McCarty crashing through a wooden table.

DARREN McCARTY IN ACTION

https://youtu.be/Q7O7kA6PsH4

McCarty will get his revenge on Thursday, April 6, when he teams with Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura for a fight against Bully Ray and The Good Hands tag team (Jason Hotch and John Skyler). The 6-man war will air at 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the U.S., and Fight Network in Canada.

McCarty played in the NHL from 1992-2009 and was a Stanley Cup champion in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008.

Powell’s POV: The match will be taped tonight in Windsor, Ontario. As an NHL fan, I remember McCarty from his playing days and look forward to seeing how he does. It’s a six-man tag match, so I assume they’ll keep things pretty simple for him.