03/17 Powell’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Wheeler Yuta vs. Clark Connors for the ROH Pure Title, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Athena vs. Hyan in a Proving Ground match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match, Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest edition of ROH on HonorClub: Wheeler Yuta vs. Clark Connors for the ROH Pure Title, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Athena vs. Hyan in a Proving Ground match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match, Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora, and more (21:53)…

Click here for the March 17 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

