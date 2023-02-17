What's happening...

MLW Underground preview: The updated lineup for Tuesday’s show on Reelz, no sign of MLW Fusion

February 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Yamato for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

-The Billington Bulldogs vs. The FBI

-Sam Adonis vs. Calvin Tankman

Powell’s POV: MLW announced The FBI as the opponents for the Billington Bulldogs, and the Adonis vs. Tankman match since our last update. They are also advertising that Mance Warner will hunt Real1 on on Underground.

MLW Fusion once again failed to stream on Pro Wrestling TV on Thursday night. The company announced that the episode was postponed last week, but I haven’t seen any update on why the show failed to stream last night.

MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

