AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Juice Robinson vs. Jake Crist

-Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. The Boys

-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor vs. Luther, Serpentico, and Zack Clayton

-“Dark Order” Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno vs. Renny D, Matt Brannigan, and Crash Jaxon

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Corey Calhoun

-Diamante, Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Heidi Howitzer

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. We are looking for volunteers who are interested in covering AEW Dark Elevation on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com