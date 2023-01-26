LA Knight on working with Bray Wyatt and the Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, sharing the ring with Undertaker, sounding like The Rock, transitioning back from Max Dupri

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest LA Knight

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

Video available at Chris Van Vliet’s YouTube Page

On the Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble: “The guy [Bray Wyatt] plays with puppets, is that a scary thing? It’s not a puppet room match, it’s in the dark. If there’s one thing that doesn’t bother me, it’s the dark. And so you’re looking at what’s in store for this? I don’t think he knows what’s in store. I don’t know, I don’t think anybody really knows entirely what’s in store for this. I think at some point it’s going to be, at least I’m going in with the mindset it’s gonna be a kick ass fight. And whether that means the lights are completely out, whether it’s broad daylight, whatever it is. At the end of the day, if you ask me, just because I’m not a creature of circumstance, I’m more of a creator of circumstance. So in my mind, I’m thinking okay, lights are out, pitch black, what do I have to do to adapt to that situation? What that means is advantage LA Knight.”

On being in the ring with The Undertaker: “Well, I’ll tell you what, he was about this close to get the slap right in the mouth, but I decided to spare him. But I’ll tell you the truth. It’s funny because you always hear the cliché when you’re standing in that ring, and that bell tolls. You know, it’s chills. And I’m like, sure. Once that hit, it was chills, it was pretty wild. But at the same time to be standing there and doing my thing, and to be very recognized. That audience was right on top of everything I had to say even with The Undertaker in the ring. So I mean, that’s a big feather in my cap as far as I’m concerned. And at the same time, you know, looking at a guy who’s undoubtedly a legend, Hall of Famer, crazy, crazy night leading into this Royal Rumble.”

On being Bray Wyatt’s first match since Wyatt’s WWE return: “Well, for sure. Because look, here’s this big anticipated return. Everybody’s like, oh well Bray Wyatt is coming back, ain’t that’s special. And for me. I’m looking at LA Knight’s here, and people were worried about Bray Wyatt. That’s fine. That’s cool. I get that. But then he walks in on my territory. If you remember the very first interaction, I didn’t go talk to him. I didn’t go look for him. He came looking for me. So I don’t know, in a sense, it’s like, okay, well, people have this big grandiose idea of him, they think he’s amazing. And he’s this and he’s that, whatever he is. I’m just thinking he ain’t LA Knight. So at that point, it’s like, alright, well, I’m gonna stand here across the ring from this guy, and I’m gonna look him in the eyes, and I’m gonna be way, way bigger than him. And I ain’t talking physically, we’re talking figuratively in the sense that I’m going to be to a level that if he’s going to walk into my arena, I’m gonna make sure I’m the one that people remember. I want to make sure that I’m the one that people think about, I’m going to make sure that I’m the one that shines above and beyond as bright as I can.”

On sounding like The Rock: “Well, you know what’s so funny is as I go online, you know, and Twitter might be the worst thing in the world. The amount of people I’ve been compared to and said that I am is astounding. And every day I’ll see a new one. And I’ll just be like wait, who? That too. So yeah, it’s not surprising. But yeah, I mean, just the voice tambour again, I mean, watching The Hero back in 2013. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since that, but sometimes you would just hear my voice or you’d hear his voice. And it would be tough to tell who was who you’re just like, and until the person’s face came on screen you’re like oh, yeah. But I don’t know. I don’t think otherwise there’s a whole like [similarity]. It’s just my normal speaking voice. But like, I don’t think that once I actually get amped up or anything like that, I think I kind of lose it at that point.”

On transitioning from Max Dupri to LA Knight: “There’s an undeniable thing there where it’s like you get told that well, you know, if you want to go legit, maybe you should think about trying this or that. And you know, in my head, I’m like alright, let me just go ahead and do what I need to do to get ahead here. And so that’s what I do for a minute. But at some point, eventually I got to come to terms with the fact that I can’t be anything other than myself. And that’s exactly what happened where it’s just kind of like I’d eventually this stuff starts just sprinkling it out until eventually it’s just full blown.”