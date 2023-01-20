01/20 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King in a Pit Fight, Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Bully Ray, Killer Kelly vs. Taylor Wilde, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise, Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King in a Pit Fight, Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Bully Ray, Killer Kelly vs. Taylor Wilde, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise, Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango, and more (23:07)…

Click here for the January 20 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.