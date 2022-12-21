12/20 AEW Dark results: Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno, TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie in an eliminator match, Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti, Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley, Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi, Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark (Episode 175)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios

Streamed December 20, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Kenny Omega beat Hagane Shinno

2. Action Andretti defeated Invictus Khash

3. Marina Shafir over Angelica Risk

4. Parker Boudreaux defeated Gus De La Vega

5. Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico beat Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, and Richard Adonis

6. Julia Hart over Sahara Seven

7. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh beat Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo

8. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth beat Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott

9. Kip Sabian defeated Caleb Konley

10. TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Dream Girl Ellie in an eliminator match

11. Ricky Starks beat Cezar Bononi

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Briar Starr has the holiday weeks off. His AEW Dark review will return in January.