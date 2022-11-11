What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

November 11, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-U.S. Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match

-The Miz hosts Miz TV and responds to Johnny Gargano’s allegations

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.