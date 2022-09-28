AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in an eliminator match

-Saraya makes her Dynamite debut

-MJF appears

-Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship

