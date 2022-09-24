NJPW Strong preview: Four matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori

-Ren Narita vs. Jakob Austin Young

-Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste

-Keita Murray vs. QT Marshall

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.